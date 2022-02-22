Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE ARE traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $187.24. 8,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,703. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

