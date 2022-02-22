iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

