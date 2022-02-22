Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.
Investec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)
