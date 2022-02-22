Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Investec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

