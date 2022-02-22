Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

