Invesco Ltd. Sells 294,178 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $35,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

