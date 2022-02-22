Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,522 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

