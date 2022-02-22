Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,350 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $34,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

