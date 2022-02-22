Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $37,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $104,260,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

