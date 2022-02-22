Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 464.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

