Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 917,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

