Invesco Ltd. Buys 165,117 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $38,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.