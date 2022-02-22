Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 93.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $157.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

