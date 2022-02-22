Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.07

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 33762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

