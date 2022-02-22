Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $506,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $572.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.67. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

