International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.80).

IAG opened at GBX 158.14 ($2.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

