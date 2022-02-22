Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

