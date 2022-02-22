Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

