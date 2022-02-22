Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

