Insulet (PODD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

