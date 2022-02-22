Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

