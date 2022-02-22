Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Sells 1,092 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ATR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. 10,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,782. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

