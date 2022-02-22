Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NOTV opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
