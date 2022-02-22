Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOTV opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

