Insider Buying: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Insider Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. No Street GP LP grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 89,577 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

GPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

