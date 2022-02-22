Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Inogen by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.