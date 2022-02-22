Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

