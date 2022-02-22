Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.82

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 418406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.