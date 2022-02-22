Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

