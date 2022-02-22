IMAX (IMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

