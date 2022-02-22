Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.47. Illumina has a one year low of $310.02 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

