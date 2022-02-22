Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.47. Illumina has a one year low of $310.02 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
