IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.09.

IEX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.34. 648,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $187.94 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

