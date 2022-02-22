Idavoll Network (IDV) Achieves Market Cap of $8.00 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $197,257.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.09 or 0.06874016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,994.61 or 0.99796369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050093 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,069,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

