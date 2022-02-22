Iconic Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,682.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1,682.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

