ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

ICLR traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day moving average of $269.53. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

