ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ICLR traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. 19,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.53.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
