ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICLR traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. 19,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

