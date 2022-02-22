Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $31.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

