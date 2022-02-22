Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $31.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.