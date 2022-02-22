IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $173.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.