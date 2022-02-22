Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HYFM opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $92.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

