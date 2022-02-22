Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HPP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

