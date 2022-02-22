Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.97. 781,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

