Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. Hubbell has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hubbell by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

