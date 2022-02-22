Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 31,182 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 485.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth $108,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

