Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

