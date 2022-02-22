Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HD opened at $346.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.84. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.