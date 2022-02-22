Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.600 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,553. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

