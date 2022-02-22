HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -337.20 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.