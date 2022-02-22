HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

