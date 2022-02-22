HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,378,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,414,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,961,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STEM opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158 over the last quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

