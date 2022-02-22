HighTower Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

