HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 309,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 45.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

