Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 1733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

